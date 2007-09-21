So when will PM call the GE?

BBC Newsnight are holding a contest on when the PM will call the next general election.
Reprinted below, for your entertainment is my entry:
My guess would be May 2009.
But we should not have to guess, is not about time we had set parliaments of five year terms. Local government conforms to a set date each year, or every four years.
I have no problem with voting on a weekend, although my heart goes out to political activists / foot soldiers that have to march through every housing estate begging people to vote early!
Those who do not vote should be fined £250 with the fine bypassing the treasury, and going into a good causes pot co-managed by the Camelot.
After all, whether the Lotto Election delivers merciless Ming, hug a hoodie Dave, or Brown the frown…to number 10, “if you are not in it, they can’t win it.”
I disagree, I think it will be much sooner but we'll all soon see.
I didn't know you had a blog! I shall now be a regular visitor.
Greetings from Abingdon!
