Labour's leaflet of lies on crime

Of course Labour's list of failures on reducing crime is clear for all to see.
* Violent crime is rising, anti-social behaviour is still a serious problem, and our prisons are overflowing. Labour have talked tough but have failed to deliver despite 10 years in power.
* Overcrowded prisons are putting the public at risk. Some serious offenders are being kept out of jail because there are not enough spaces. Meanwhile, we have one of the highest rates of repeat crime in Europe.
* Violent crime has doubled in the last eight years.
* First time violent offenders are more likely to get a caution than be taken to court.
* The Labour government proposed giving out fines for assault, theft and even mugging - meaning the perpetrators wouldn't get a criminal record.
* Firearms offences have more than doubled, yet Labour have failed to introduce the handgun register promised after the Dunblane tragedy.
* Labour opposed tougher jail sentences for knife crime.
* On average, there is a violent incident in prison in England and Wales every 13 minutes.
You can read more on Labour’s crimes against our society, but more importantly see what Lib Dems would do about it at http://www.wecancutcrime.com/
forget Labour lies, LIB DEMS would:
1) Put more police on patrol Don't waste billions on ID cards Read more »
2) Initiate compulsory work and training in prison to cut reoffending Read more »
3) Introduce better compensation for victims paid for by prison work Read more »
4) Take back our town centres Let communities close pubs and clubs that cause trouble Read more »
5) Make sentences mean what they say Life should mean life Read more »
Once you have sifted through the myth and untruths about making communities weak and less safe, there is some verbal diarrhoea on Lib Dems penalising the poorest because we would abolish the non-means tested £250 Child Trust Fund. Surely it is better to invest more money in Education now, than a gimic of giving each parent (rich or poor) a bit of cash to invest for that childs 18th birthday party?
The biggest lie of all is a fascinating graph showing Labour political support neck and neck with the Lib Dems. I suppose we should be flattered, as the borough council is Con:42, Lab:12, LibDem:3. In the ward where I live the results were Con:551 votes, Lab:526 votes and LibDem:879 votes. Even the general election in 2005 gave Con:37.2%, Lab:40.3% and LibDem:16.8%. So where is Labour neck and neck with the Lib Dems in Swindon?
The Labour paper of confusion that came through my letterbox is promoted by Labour’s London based general secretary, Peter Watt… so it has nothing to do with the local party really… but it had to be the local party who delivered it – have they no shame?
This leaflet by Labour is criminal... but then Labour have always lied to get the electorates support... they just can't help themselves. When Labour have lied all through this parliament, a few more lies on a political leaflet won't make much difference.
Labour has deserted the ordinary person becoming the new Conservatives and rightly now fear the Lib Dems. The leaflet examplifies the new Labour thinking of trying to spread lies about Lib Dem policies. As we as a party now increasingly occupy the community minded people area of this nation I take the leaflet as a compliment!
