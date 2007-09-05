Ming you're useless, you've got to go.

Although the journalist in this article hates everything the Lib Dems stands for, his comments hurt.
Danny Finkelstein (of The Times) was probably one of those children who never got involved in playground fights, but he would be one of those kids forming the front line of circle round two fighting boys screaming with delight: “fight, fight, FIGHT!”
He glories in the acceptance of others by repeating stories he has heard before… original thought is a stranger to him.
But that is a problem for those of us who do want to see the Lib Dems do well. The bells that toll the tone of warning have been sounding their clang for a long time now. The truth that dare not speak his name is evidently being paraded in front of us every time Ming manages to get a TV or radio interview.
