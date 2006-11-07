Preacher admits.. "Yes I'm queer"

After bending over backwards all week claiming he was straight, a family man and that gay relationships were sinful, Ted Haggard the leader of the Evangelical Church in America has indeed been bending forward and touching his toes for the boyz for most of his life.
Whereas confession is normally accepted as being good for the soul, Ted Haggard has found out the hard way that truth can destroy your career if you spend your whole life lying.
- “I am guilty of sexual immorality,” said Ted Haggard, a confession with potential political ramifications far beyond his church in the conservative bastion of Colorado Springs (comments the UK Times).
“I am a deceiver and a liar. There is a part of my life that is so repulsive and dark that I’ve been warring against it all of my adult life.”
Just imagine for one moment that this man, who shapes Christian thinking to millions of conservative leaning Americans, had been honest about his sexuality. A lot of pain and suffering in the church would not have occured.
If only Ted could embrace his sexuality, and dedicate the rest of his ministry to saving the church from the filth it preaches of hatred and pity to gay people... more souls could be saved.
2 comments:
Its a shame that we feel so happy in slinging the proverbial shit, however, I like many other readers feel that 'about time to', how many other hypocrits make our lives awkward when really they are enjoying the same flesh based pleasures as the rest of us?
How about this is the start of everyone being open and honest and a more equality based society where everyone can be treated equally.......
Sermon over.
May the peace be with you!
Pete Kemp (sorry mum)
Mealy mouthed words apologizing for his sin...........when his sin was to lie through his teeth and the worse sin to demonize those who wanted to be open and be able to declare their love and be able to legally bind themselves to each other.
Would a compassionate loving God that does not turn his back on any of his children, be with him in his condemnation?...........I think not.
Post a Comment