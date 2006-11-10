Guess what November 15th is?

As over-consumerism sweeps the Western world, it is no better evidenced than in America where they actually have a day – November 15 – to rid the household of their excessive lifestyles.
Nov 15 is clean out your refrigerator day.
I just can’t get round my brain the need to remind the house-husbands of America that in the run up to Christmas, they have to clean out the cold storage facility? I say house-husbands, as I cannot imagine any woman in the world would need to be reminded of this.
Nov 15 is clean out your refrigerator day.
I just can’t get round my brain the need to remind the house-husbands of America that in the run up to Christmas, they have to clean out the cold storage facility? I say house-husbands, as I cannot imagine any woman in the world would need to be reminded of this.
This post comes courtesy of 123 greetings.com
No comments:
Post a Comment