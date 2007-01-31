So what were you doing at 5pm?

I am always at work at 5 O'clock, but by ten past five I have walked home from the office and have started cooking dinner.
So today, I decided to take a photo of myself preparing food in the kitchen. It was beef casserole today, which is only on the menu as my partners catering suppliers at the hotel sent a brisket joint of beef in error and did not want it back.
I was a bit miffed as I had ran out of oxo cubes, so instead chucked in a glug of Worcester Sauce - maybe not surprisingly it tasted so much better...
