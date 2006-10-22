With Tory taxation you can have your cake and eat it

I am confused by the Conservatives when they talk about tax.
One influential wing of the Tories, in the Economic Competitiveness Review, call for flat taxes.
- FLAT TAX = taxes are set at the same low rate for everyone, making them easy to understand and difficult to avoid, and eliminating the need for complex exemptions.
The other in the guise of the Tax Reform Commission says flat taxes are a bad thing as they may initially boost economic growth, but don’t pay for themselves. This ultimately leads to public spending reductions or increased government debt.
That’s the problem for policy-lite Dave Cameron and his henchman Mr Osbourne: When they have the bravado to publish policy, it’s contradicted by knowledgeable colleagues.
And we, the long-suffering voting public, are left more confused as we are stretched in both directions in this policy tug of war.
